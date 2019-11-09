HOUSTON — One person is dead after a shooting at a southeast Houston home.

Homicide investigators were called Wednesday afternoon to a home on the 11100 block of Sageriver Drive. Police said one person was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

As emotional family members arrived, detectives questioned at least two people, one an upset woman who was seen being photographed by crime scene investigators at the back of an HPD patrol car.

The accused shooter is in custody. Police haven't said if the know a motive behind the shooting, or how the victim and the person detained know each other.

