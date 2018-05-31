HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Sheriff’s deputies say one man is dead and two other men are being questioned after an alleged robbery led to a shooting overnight.

The crime happened at about 9 p.m. at a complex on Kuykendahl near Place Rebecca.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Department say three men jumped another man who was getting out of his car at the apartments. The suspects allegedly held him at gunpoint and tried to rob him, but the victim pulled out his own gun and exchanged gunfire with the robbers.

One of the suspects was shot, and all three fled to a nearby hospital. The wounded suspect died at the hospital, and the other two men were taken in for questioning.

At last check charges had not yet been filed in the robbery case as it remains under investigation.

The victim was not hurt.

