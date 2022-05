Details are limited, but police are asking people to avoid the area.

HOUSTON — A victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police say the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 630 block of Rushcreek Drive in north Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but police say homicide investigators are heading to the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube