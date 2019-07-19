HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found Thursday in the Spring area.

The victim was found inside a unit at the Sedona Point apartments in the 300 block of Highland Cross Drive.

According to Sgt. Ben Beal with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a second person had been in the apartment with the victim earlier in the afternoon. The investigator said deputies haven't been able to find that person and didn't release their identity.

Deputies said the apartment had been leased, then subleased, but those tenants had since been evicted. Investigators are waiting on a search warrant now before going back into the unit.

No motive or suspect information was immediately released.

This is a developing story.

