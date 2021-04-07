HCSO: Woman critically injured after being shot during ATM robbery; gunman on the run

The only description investigators have of the suspect is that he is in his late 20s, early 30s and had slick back hair with a goatee.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Saturday during an ATM robbery in north Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

This incident happened at about 11 p.m. at a Bank of America ATM in the 12100 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

The woman and her husband went to the ATM to deposit some money and at some point, a white four-door vehicle pulled up alongside them and a man got out and pointed a gun at the couple, according to Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit.

Wolfford said the man demanded the couple to withdraw money from the ATM. The husband complied.

While the husband was attempting to get some cash, the woman, who was in the driver's seat, started blowing the horn to get someone's attention, Wolfford said.

That's when the man turned his attention to the woman and allegedly fired at least two shots inside of the vehicle, hitting her once.

The man was able to get away.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where Wolfford said she underwent surgery.

The only description investigators have of the gunman is that he is in his late 20s, early 30s and had slick back hair with a goatee.

Investigators said they have canvassed the area for witnesses and they are hoping when businesses begin to open, they can get their hands on some surveillance video that can help them better identify the suspect.

@HCSO_1Patrol units responded to 12100 Veterans Memorial Dr. regarding a female with gunshot wounds. Unknown condition of female. Homicide and CSU units responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/equZkFKng3 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 4, 2021

