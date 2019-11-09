HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible smash-and-grab at a movie theater overnight.

This happened at the Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace at 3839 Weslayan.

When police arrived on scene, they found a giant hole in the front of the building, but the vehicle was not there.

Police believe this was an attempted burglary. It's not clear what the suspects got away with.

A month ago, crooks crashed into a theater just off the Katy Freeway at the Loop and got away with an ATM.

