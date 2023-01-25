Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montrose area, HPD says

According to investigators the man and woman had been dating but recently broke up. They were both found dead with gunshot wounds to the head, investigators said.

HOUSTON — A man and woman were killed Wednesday in what Houston police are calling a murder-suicide.

It happened inside a townhome on Van Buren Street, near the intersection of Montrose Boulevard and West Dallas Street in the Montrose area, around 8:30 p.m., police said.

According to investigators the man and woman had been dating but recently broke up.

A neighbor became concerned and called the police. When officers arrived, the neighbor, who had a key to the townhome where the shooting happened, let them inside.

Once inside, officers found a man and woman dead. Both had been shot in the head, police said. A gun was found nearby. Both the man and woman appeared to be in their mid to late 20s, according to police.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

24-hour hotlines

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Text for help

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.