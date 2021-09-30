East Harris County community shaken after pair of deadly incidents on Uvalde Road

Some women said they're afraid to go outside after two recent deadly incidents that happened within blocks of each other along Uvalde Road.

HOUSTON — It has been a devastating week for the community along Uvalde Road in east Harris County.

Some women are afraid to go outside after two recent deadly incidents that happened within blocks of each other.

Laura Cazares works at a laundromat a block away from where 41-year-old Jessica Garza was dragged to death on Tuesday. Authorities said Garza was waiting to pick up her daughter in the parking lot of Uvalde Baptist Church.

That's when authorities said 55-year-old Marcus Brock, who had just stolen a phone at a nearby auto parts store, ran across the street, jumped in Garza's vehicle and took off.

Authorities said Garza got tangled in her seatbelt and was dragged several blocks as Brock hit multiple cars along the way.

“I hope God protects us ... because it could happen to me,” Cazares said.

Cazares said she has changed her routine by getting inside work as fast as possible and also no longer carrying a purse.

About a week ago, 71-year-old Martha Medina was killed when a suspect ran her over at a nearby McDonald's while stealing her purse. Medina's children said she was getting breakfast when she was attacked.

“Simply bring a small little wallet, the cell phone ... simple and practical,” Cazares said. “I get scared for things that are going on here.”

Honoria Garcia sells vitamins. She said the violent and senseless crimes have sent a shockwave through her community. She said her friends and family are now always looking over their shoulders.

“Everybody’s terrorized. My friends and family ... we don’t carry our purses. When we get out of our cars, we have to be very careful ... be careful about what’s going on in this area," Garcia said.

Brock waived his first court appearance overnight. A judge in his case has set his bond at $1 million. He's charged with capital murder.

The suspect wanted in connection with Medina's death has not been caught. Authorities said the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala with black rims.