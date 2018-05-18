Deadliest school shootings in Texas history

At least 21 people were killed, including 18 children, at a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

The gunman was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Officials said he killed 18 children and three adults. Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition. Federal law enforcement officials said the death toll was expected to rise, according to the Associated Press.

A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed Ramos, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.

The shooting at Robb elementary was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

In Texas history, there have been a number of deadly mass shootings, but only a few at school campuses.

On Aug. 1, 1966, a 25-year-old gunman opened fire from the University of Texas Tower. He killed 13 people and wounded 30 others before he was killed.

On May 18, 2018, a 17-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. Eight students and two teachers were killed. Thirteen others were injured.

According to a CBS News report, Ramos killed his grandmother before going to the school and opening fire. The report said he had a handgun and an AR-15 rifle with high-capacity magazines. Authorities said they believe he acted alone.

Here's a look at the deadliest school shootings in the United States.