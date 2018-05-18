Three people were transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston Friday after a school shooting in Sante Fe, according to a hospital spokesperson.

A middle-aged man was transported to the hospital, by Life Flight, with a gun shot wound to his upper arm. He has lost a lot of blood and is in critical condition, according to hospital staff.

Raul Reyez, Medical Director with UTMB said a middle-aged female is in good condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg. A 16-year-old boy is also being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Reyez could not say if the patients were teachers, students or police officers.

Social workers are standing by just in case family members show up.

"We are prepared to help them through this terrible, terrible time," said Reyez.

Reyez says no more patients are on the way at this time but they are prepared for more.

