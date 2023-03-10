Search continues for north Houston hit-and-run driver as postal worker is identified

Houston police said the driver of the 2011 Ford Expedition hadn't been caught as of Tuesday afternoon.

HOUSTON — As police continued trying to catch a hit-and-run driver on Tuesday, the United States Postal Service worker who was killed in the north Houston crash was identified.

Robert Jones was killed Saturday afternoon when a 2011 Ford Expedition hit his mail truck in north Houston.

The driver of the SUV hadn't been caught as of Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said they have surveillance video and witness accounts that show them what happened.

"We do have the license plate. We do have good witnesses of who the driver is, so the recommendation here is to go ahead and turn yourself in because we know who you are. We have witnesses who can put you here and can identify you," Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said.

What happened

Authorities said it happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Julia Street and Bauman Road, which is just north of East Crosstimbers Street between Fulton Street and Irvington Boulevard.

Authorities said the SUV crashed into the USPS vehicle while trying to get around it. The impact caused Jones to fall out of his truck and into a ditch when the mail truck then fell on top of him.

People in the area rushed to his aid, but he was pronounced dead while on the way to an area hospital.

Those same people also tried to stop the driver of the SUV, but they were able to get away.

"I’m very, very proud of the community that came to his aid, that ran and also tried to stop the driver from leaving. The driver still left the scene but it has to be commended that the people in the community tried to help the driver, the postal worker," Cantu said.

Investigators said they went to the house where the vehicle was registered, but the person living there said the SUV had been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

USPS statement

"The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered today involving an Oak Forest Post Office Letter Carrier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time."