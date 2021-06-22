Wanted: US Marshals still searching for man charged with murder in connection with wife's death

They're looking for Trent Paschal, who was charged with murder after his wife, Savannah Paschal, was shot and killed in their La Marque home last year.

HOUSTON — The United States Marshals Service is searching for Trent Paschal, the man who is charged with murder in connection with his wife's death.

Authorities said he skipped bond in April and stole an SUV at knifepoint from a car salesman. He hasn't been found since.

This week marks eight months since the Marshals say Savannah Paschal was shot and killed in their La Marque home.

After the shooting, officers said Paschal was shot during a standoff with Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies but survived and was arrested. He later bonded out of jail. And that's where the trail ends.

“We don’t feel that he should’ve been let out on bond again and again and again,” said Michael Kinchen, Savannah Paschal’s father. “He has been in custody three separate times in the first six months after our daughter was killed. We warned them time and time again."

Officer Chase Hunt is leading the manhunt.

“You don’t just vanish off the face of the earth without somebody’s help,” Hunt said. “The guy stands out. He’s very arrogant, cocky. He’s going to be out there.”

Hunt said Paschal was last seen leaving his mother’s house in mid-April riding a scooter, not driving the SUV he’s accused of stealing at knifepoint from a car dealership. Hunt thinks Paschal is nearby because of limited means and connections.

“My guess would be a hotel shacked up with somebody that just hasn’t seen the news. Hasn’t seen his face and just don’t know who he is. But, I think he’s around here," Hunt said.

Right now, there are no new leads.

Kinchen and his wife have custody of Savannah and Trent Paschal's two children.

“We are in a constant state of alert,” Kinchen said. “We never let the children out of our sight. We don’t know what to expect, when to expect it or where to expect it.”

Paschal’s bond has been revoked. Hunt said Paschal’s mother is now at risk of losing everything since she put her home up to make his bond.

“Trent, if you are out there and you’re listening, you’re letting your mom lose her house. And your stepdad," Hunt said. "They took care of you their whole life and you are going to let them lose their house? You’re going to let them lose everything because you don’t want to be a man and turn yourself in.”