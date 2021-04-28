WATCH: Woman robbed in garage of high-rise apartments in Uptown area, police say

Houston police released surveillance video Wednesday of the incident which happened April 13 on South Post Oak Lane.

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance video Wednesday of an armed robbery earlier this month at a high-rise apartment complex in the Uptown area.

It happened April 13 in the 1700 block of South Post Oak Lane.

In the video, a man is dropped off in what appears to be a gray or silver SUV.

The car passes through the garage, but then a tall and slender man wearing all black is seen running back to the entrance. He hides for a moment and then he runs to a nearby vehicle and crouches down.

The video cuts to a woman — presumably the victim — standing in front the open trunk of a hatchback vehicle as the suspicious man walks away with several shopping bags.

HPD investigators need your help identifying the man or the vehicle spotted in the video. If you have any information, please call the HPD robbery division or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-TIPS.