UPS employees accused of stealing $30,000 worth of goods from Stafford facility

Detectives found a stash of electronics and high-end designer goods, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

STAFFORD, Texas — Two UPS employees in Fort Bend County are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from the facility in Stafford.

Jarray Hunt, 39, of Stafford, and Christian Nunez, 31, of Sugar Land, were arrested Wednesday and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

Both are charged with third-degree felony theft.

The investigation began when the UPS Security Division contacted the FBCSO about possible employee thefts.

Detectives executed a search warrant and say they discovered more than $30,000 worth of electronics and high-end designer goods.

“These individuals had an organized system to steal thousands of dollars worth of products,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “We will get to the bottom of this.”

The investigation by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Houston Police Department’s Crime Suppression Team is ongoing