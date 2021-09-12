Video shows UPS driver being robbed in southwest Houston

Now, HPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible.

HOUSTON — The robbery of UPS delivery driver was caught on camera in southwest Houston earlier this month, according to the Houston Police Department.

Now, HPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible.

This happened on Dec. 2 around 11 a.m. in the 8700 block of Commerce Park.

Investigators said a delivery driver was dropping off packages at an office building when he was approached from behind by an unknown male. The suspect grabbed one of the packages the driver was carrying and ten ran away.

The suspect then ran back to a red Toyota Rav4, and sped away from the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black pullover and light colored pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.