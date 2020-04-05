Houston police were asking for the public's help in solving a possible abduction.

UPDATE from Houston police on Tuesday morning:

"Good News! The woman has been found safe. All parties have been interviewed and there are no charges at this time, although the case remains under investigation."

Previous story follows.

-----

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public is able to help them identify a woman who was possibly abducted Sunday night from a street in southwest Houston.

Around 10:15 p.m., police said they received reports of a woman who was possibly abducted in the 2400 block of North Boulevard near the Boulevard Apartments. The apartments are located between Greenbriar Drive and Kirby Drive, just south of the Southwest Freeway.

Witnesses told police that the woman was taken and was calling for help from a newer-model silver or white sedan. Police said they believe it is possibly a Honda or a similar vehicle.

Responding officers searched the area, but didn't find the vehicle or the woman.

Video captured images of the suspect car as it was northbound on Kirby toward the Southwest Freeway. In the video, which was released by police, the vehicle can be seen driving down the road and a woman can be heard yelling for help. Also in the video, the back door on the driver's side of the car appears to be ajar.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity or other details of the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

