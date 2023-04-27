HCFMO: 5 hospitalized after several people removed from unsafe boarding home

A total of 12 people were removed from the boarding home.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Twelve people were removed from an unsafe boarding home Thursday in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Of the 12, five of those people had to be hospitalized, investigators said. Three were transferred to hospice care facilities and the remaining four were released to family care.

A complaint made by a concerned resident led fire marshals to the boarding home in the 4600 block of Gaston, which is near E Mt Houston Rd, just west of the Eastex Freeway.

Investigators said the boarding home had been approved to house up to seven people but was exceeding its capacity. Investigators also noticed, upon investigation, that the boarding home was not able to provide the required level of care to its bedridden patients.

There were also several safety hazards, including open and exposed electrical wiring, officials said. To reduce the risk of fire, HCFMO had requested CenterPoint disconnect power service to the home.

Harris County has revoked the permit for the boarding home. Investigators said the boarding home obtained its permit in July 2022.