University of Idaho murders: Here's what we know

Police revealed slightly more information on Sunday during a press conference about the 911 caller and affirmed the whereabouts of the victims that night.

MOSCOW, Idaho — After four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13 in a homicidal stabbing, there is still no suspect in custody, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road.

The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Nov. 17.

“We know people want answers. We want answers too," Idaho State Police (ISP) Director Kendrick Wills said in a press conference on Sunday.

Here's what is known, according to police:

Chapin and Kernodle were at a fraternity party at Sigma Chi, located on 735 Nez Perce Dr. between 8-9 p.m on Nov. 12.

GonCalves and Mogen were at the Corner Club, a bar in downtown Moscow located on 202 North Main St. between 10 p.m. Nov. 12 and 1:30 a.m. Nov. 13. The two then went to Grub Truck, a mac and cheese food truck near the bars, around 1:40 a.m. They were also spotted on a Twitch video stream from the truck, in which they can be seen ordering food and looking visibly happy.

Mogen and GonCalves arrived home after 1:45 a.m. They were driven home by a private party, who is not believed to be involved in the crime, according to police.

Two surviving roommates in the six-bedroom home got home after 1 a.m. and slept until later that day of Nov. 13. They were unharmed. They are also cooperating with police, according to ISP.

A 911 call of an unconscious person came in to police at 11:58 a.m. on that Sunday, Nov. 13. It was made from one of the surviving roommate's phone.

Police responded and found all four students dead.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said that "there were other friends that arrived at the location," that day. The killer was not the 911 caller.

Mogen and GonCalves called a man multiple times that night. Police believe there is no connection.

A man seen near Mogen and GonCalves in the food truck video that night is believed to not be involved.

Victims died in the early hours of the morning, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. If they were not stabbed with the same knife, it was a very similar one, she said.

It is likely that the victims were sleeping during the attack, however, some victims did have defensive wounds. Each victim was stabbed multiple times, but there was no sign of sexual assault.

Nothing at the house has been identified as missing. Police also searched through the contents of several dumpsters near the residence, but did not find anything of significance.

Police believe the attack was "isolated, and targeted", although no suspect has been identified and a murder weapon has yet to be located.

“We have an absolute commitment of working together to solve these senseless murders,” Kendrick Wills, Director of ISP said at the press conference, "We know people want answers. We want answers too.”

He went on to say the best thing people can do to help is to stop the speculation, “rely on official sources of information and please be patient.”

MPD Chief James Fry said they have received 646 tips that have been processed as well as 90 interviews.

Police are asking for video surveillance of that night and ask that anyone with information about this crime or a tip about the victims whereabouts, or about a suspicious person in the area is asked to call 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

