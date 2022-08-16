UH student charged with arson in fire at University Lofts, police say

Police said the student also tried to set fire to a convenience store on campus.

HOUSTON — A University of Houston student was arrested after he was accused of intentionally starting a fire at University Lofts Monday night, according to UH police.

The student, whose name has not been released, faces an arson charge in connection to the incident.

UH police said the fire was extinguished by the building’s fire suppression system. The building is located on Martin Luther King near Spur 5.

The student also tried to set a fire outside a campus convenience store at the Cougar Village I building.

That is where they said he was spotted and arrested.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The Houston Fire Department Arson Bureau was contacted and handled the scene investigation.

UHPD contacted the Harris County District Attorney’s Office who accepted charges for arson.