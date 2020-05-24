The incident happened at a party that began Saturday night.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are dead and five others are wounded after a late night shooting at a South Carolina party.

The incident took place on Dover Road in Jonesville, which is in Union County.

Officials say the first 911 call was a noise complaint about a party at 7:49 P.M. Saturday. The first report of shots being fired came in at 10:28 P.M.

WSPA-TV in Spartanburg reports a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old were killed. Five others were sent to nearby hospitals.