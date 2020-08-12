Teen stabbed by customer at Dunkin' who didn't get what he wanted, police say

Union City Police are trying to identify the man who entered the restaurant and began swinging a knife at the 17-year-old girl.

UNION CITY, Ga. — A 17-year-old Dunkin' employee was stabbed in the arm during an altercation with a customer who allegedly didn't get what he wanted in the drive-thru, according to a police report.

Union City Police were called to the restaurant on Saturday off State Route 138 (Jonesboro Road) in response to the incident.

The employee told responding officers that an unknown Black man ordered at the drive-thru window and began to get upset "due to him not being able to get what he wanted," the teenage girl told police.

She said he was driving a red four-door Audi and entered the inside of the restaurant six minutes later, which is when a verbal altercation began.

She told police that the altercation became physical and the man allegedly pulled out a knife and swung it toward the girl multiple times, leaving her with a laceration to the left arm.

Paramedics arrived and treated the girl, however, she declined to be transported to the hospital.

A witness got video of the incident and provided it to police. They also watched surveillance footage from the restaurant, however, the tag number of the vehicle was not visible.

An attorney for the girl told 11Alive that they are happy to work with police on the issue.

"We are concerned for her safety and well being and our office is in the process of investigating the matter," Kamau K. Mason said in a statement.

11Alive is not identifying the employee, and police are actively trying to identify the suspect in the case.

In a statement, Dunkin' said the safety and well-being of their guests and employees is a top priority and said they are aware of the incident that took place.

"The franchisee, who independently owns and operates this restaurant, informs us that he is cooperating with the local authorities. As this is an ongoing investigation, we defer any additional questions to the police," the statement read.