Unidentified body found floating in cooling lake in Beach City, deputies say

It's possible the body had been in Dutton Lake for a long time after being dumped.

BEACH CITY, Texas — A man's body was found floating in a cooling pond in Beach City last week, according to the Chamber's County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at Dutton Lake near the 15000 block of FM 2354 about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13.

Deputies have concluded the body had been floating in the water for an extended period of time. They're not sure how he died, but there's reason to believe the body was dumped into the lake.

Investigators are now seeking the public's help identifying the victim, who is believed to be white man between 40 and 60 years old. They said he's 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was wearing a medium grey University of St. Thomas t-shirt. The victim also has a tattoo on the backside of his left shoulder that reads "Reshawn."

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Det. Kalyn Perry at the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500 or Chambers County Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.