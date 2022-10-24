Uncle charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 12-year-old nephew

Cesar Chavez, 22, is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his nephew whose identity has not been released, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A 22-year-old man faces charges in the death of his 12-year-old nephew at a northeast Houston home Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Cesar Chavez, 22, is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his nephew whose identity has not been released, police said.

Houston police said they responded to a call and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Police said Chavez told officers his nephew was playing with a toy gun and wanted to play with him. Chavez grabbed his weapon, thinking it was not loaded and fired, hitting the 12-year-old once.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Chavez was arrested and charged.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube