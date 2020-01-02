HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The uncle of a little boy who was critically injured has been charged in the case, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Melvin Omar Morales-Gomez, 27, is charged with injury to a child.

The three-year-old boy was taken to Kindred Hospital in NW Harris County Thursday. When doctors there realized the extent of his injuries, they called Life Flight.

At last check, the child was in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

"This appears to be a horrific, heartbreaking case of abuse, neglect of an innocent, defenseless child," Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted Friday. "The child remains alive, but the prognosis is grim."

