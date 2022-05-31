x
Crime

Man shot to death by uncle in north Houston, police say

The uncle told police he had feared for his life and fired his gun in self-defense.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death by his uncle Tuesday in north Houston, according to police.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4400 block of Terry Street at around 6:30 p.m. When they got there, officers said they found a man who had been shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight or argument between an uncle and his nephew. The uncle told police he feared for his life and shot in self-defense.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Whether the uncle will face charges will be up to the District Attorney's Office.

