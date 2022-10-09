x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect wanted for stealing $3K worth of fragrances from Ulta in New Caney

Sheriff Rand Henderson said the man walked out with a basket full of fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000.
Credit: KHOU

NEW CANEY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a shoplifting suspect who walked out of Ulta Beauty with thousands of dollars worth of fragrances.

It happened on the afternoon of Sept. 5 at the Ulta in New Caney, which is located off the Eastex Freeway near the Grand Parkway.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect with a shopping basket full of fragrances walking out of Ulta before leaving the area in a red Ford Mustang. According to Sheriff Rand Henderson's office, they believe he walked out with fragrances that had an estimated value of $3,000.

MCSO said the suspect was seen driving into the Houston area following the theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 936-760-5800.

You can also contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and refer to case #22A267524.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

MCTXSheriff Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is...

Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 6, 2022

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man shot twice by security guard that was trying to stop a robbery, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out