Suspect wanted for stealing $3K worth of fragrances from Ulta in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a shoplifting suspect who walked out of Ulta Beauty with thousands of dollars worth of fragrances.

It happened on the afternoon of Sept. 5 at the Ulta in New Caney, which is located off the Eastex Freeway near the Grand Parkway.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect with a shopping basket full of fragrances walking out of Ulta before leaving the area in a red Ford Mustang. According to Sheriff Rand Henderson's office, they believe he walked out with fragrances that had an estimated value of $3,000.

MCSO said the suspect was seen driving into the Houston area following the theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 936-760-5800.

You can also contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and refer to case #22A267524.