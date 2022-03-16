MMA fighter describes how he took down a gunman at Houston sushi restaurant

Kevin Holland helped to protect dozens of people from experiencing a horrible tragedy at RA Sushi in Highland Village.

HOUSTON — MMA fighter Kevin Holland has been practicing martial arts since he was a teenager, and on Monday night those skills were put to the test to prevent a horrible tragedy at a Houston sushi restaurant.

Holland, who was visiting from Fort Worth, said a good Samaritan had initially encountered the gunman who fired a shot into the ceiling and was struggling with him to get his gun. Holland said that's when he jumped into action to grab the suspect and choke him out until he was unconscious.

"Fight or flight you know. I am a fighter so I like to think of fighting instead of flying," said Holland.

The 29-year-old said he first heard a loud bang inside the RA Sushi in Highland Village.

"I was thinking, 'Oh you know they're partying behind us.' The champagne bottle popping," Holland said.

But Holland said when he turned around he saw people running away in fear.

"I grabbed my uncle, pulled him down with me look to the side of the bar and the guy had already grabbed the shooter. And they were wrestling for the gun. The gun was facing our direction," said Holland.

That is when he knew he had to jump into action.

Holland said he ran towards the shooter with his uncle and training partner Patrick Robinson.

"I pulled him back into the lap and throw a rear-naked choke choking the guy, my uncle is paying attention to let me know when the guy is asleep," said Holland.

Holland said once the shooter was out, he jumped on top of him.

"I had a handful of hair and I was holding a fist up and I let him know hey you move right now my boy and I am going to hurt you really, really bad," said Holland.

Police arrived and they were able to arrest 34-year-old Jesus Samaniego.

Many are calling Holland and his uncle heroes, but Holland said he is just happy he was at the right place at the right time.

"We are thankful we both were there to make sure nobody got hurt," said Holland. "I don’t know if I am going to be getting sushi anymore when I go to Houston. I might stick to another meal."

Holland said this isn't the first time he used his skills. He said not too long ago he was able to stop a carjacking thief.

Samaniego was expected to appear in criminal court on Thursday. He was charged with deadly conduct and also a misdemeanor of unlawful carry of a weapon.