HOUSTON — An Uber passenger was shot and killed by another passenger Friday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The Uber driver, who wasn’t injured, called 911 and drove away with the injured passenger. The victim was later pronounced dead, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened near TC Jester and FM 1960 in northwest Harris County.

HCSO deputies are on the scene trying to sort things out.

We’re waiting to hear the status of the shooter.

Check back for more on this developing story.

