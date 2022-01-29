Uber Eats driver shot at in NW Houston | Man charged with aggravated assault, sheriff says

The driver is in fair condition following the incident, Harris County Sheriff Gonzalez says.

HOUSTON — Investigators have charged a man with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at an Uber Eats driver in northwest Houston on Saturday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Omar Sanchez, 29, was charged with aggravated assault following the incident, Gonzalez said. Gonzalez says an Uber Eats driver was driving in the 7900 block of Yellow Pine Drive when a person believed to be Sanchez fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

According to Gonzalez, attempted to retreat by driving into a nearby yard. During the attempted retreat, he says more shots were fired. Gonzalez said the driver was able to drive to the 9800 block of Woodland Oak Drive and call for help.

