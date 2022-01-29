Uber Eats driver injured after multiple shots fired in NW Harris County neighborhood

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it's unknown if the Uber Eats driver was targeted.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Uber Eats driver was injured Saturday morning after shots were fired in a northwest Harris County neighborhood, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

A suspect has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to this shooting. The sheriff has identified him as Omar Sanchez.

The sheriff said the Uber Eats driver was driving along the 7900 block of Yellow Pine when someone fired multiple shots towards him. The driver pulled into a yard to get away from the gunfire and more shots were reportedly fired.

The driver then drove a few more blocks to the 9800 block of Woodlands Oaks and called for help.

It's not clear if the driver was hit by gunfire, but the driver was injured, the sheriff said. He is expected to survive.

In a series of tweets, the sheriff said the suspect was possibly in a mental health crisis.

It is unknown if the Uber Eats driver was targeted.

