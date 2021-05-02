Pct. 4: Uber Eats driver shot in the leg during carjacking

This happened in the 4000 block of Swinden Drive, and residents are asked to avoid the area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for three armed suspects who they say shot an Uber Eats driver during a carjacking in northwest Harris County Friday afternoon.

This happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Swinden Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables said the driver, who was in a was shot once in the leg. No word on the victim’s condition.

A description of the suspects has not been released.

Residents are to expect a heavy police presence in the area and are asked to avoid if possible.

Check back for updates on this developing story.