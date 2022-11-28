Passenger shoots Uber driver after altercation in Fifth Ward, police say

HOUSTON — An Uber driver is recovering after being shot by a passenger, according to Houston police.
The shooting happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. on Quitman Street near the Eastex Freeway in Fifth Ward.
We're told that the driver got into an altercation with a passenger after they tried to change drop-off locations.
After the driver refused, the passenger threatened the driver by putting a gun to his leg. When the driver refused again, the suspect shot him and then ran from the car.
Police said the driver was taken to a hospital where he's expected to be OK. An investigation is ongoing.