Passenger shoots Uber driver after altercation in Fifth Ward, police say

Investigators said the driver got into a fight with a passenger after he refused to change drop-off locations.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — An Uber driver is recovering after being shot by a passenger, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. on Quitman Street near the Eastex Freeway in Fifth Ward.

We're told that the driver got into an altercation with a passenger after they tried to change drop-off locations.

After the driver refused, the passenger threatened the driver by putting a gun to his leg. When the driver refused again, the suspect shot him and then ran from the car.