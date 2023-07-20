Uber driver shot by guy caught breaking into cars, Houston police say

Some customers at a club said they tried to hold the suspect down but he bolted and fired several shots at them. An Uber driver passing by was grazed by a bullet.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It was a close call for a Houston Uber driver shot by a car burglary suspect who was fiiring shots at the people who caught him in the act.

It started just before 2 a.m. Thursday when customers at a nightclub on Glenvista St. near the Gulf Freeway spotted the guy breaking into cars.

They tried to hold the suspect down but he bolted and fired several shots at them as he was running away.

An Uber driver passing by was grazed by a bullet in the arm and chest. His passenger wasn't hurt and neither were any of the customers.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but didn't want to go to the hospital.