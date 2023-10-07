The ride that changed his life | Houston Uber driver opens up about being robbed by passengers
Roger Haysmer said he tried to go back to working for Uber after the robbery but has since decided that rideshare driving isn't for him.
A Houston-area man is opening up about a terrifying incident that eventually led to him quitting his job as an Uber driver.
Roger Haysmer said he had been driving for Uber for about six months and did Uber Eats deliveries for about a year before that. He said having the income from driving helped his family.
"It’s really gotten us through some hard times," he said.
The ride that changed it all:
Haysmer said he was doing his usual pickups and dropoffs around town on June 9. He said he got a ride request near Hobby Airport toward the beginning of his day, so he made his way there.
"A ride came in ... it was pretty standard. It was a small ride, just a few dollars," Haysmer said. "I got to the location ... there were seven or so high school-aged kids out ... it’s not anything I haven’t seen before. I just figured someone needed a ride home or something."
Haysmer said four people got in the car -- three in the backseat and one in the front. He said the short trip was to a nearby McDonald's, which his app said was four minutes away.
Haysmer said that when he was pulling into the fast-food restaurant, one of the passengers shoved a gun into his side and took over his car.
"I wasn't sure what was happening. They were grabbing the steering wheel," he said.
Haysmer said they grabbed his wallet and told him to drive. They demanded $1,500, but Haysmer said he didn't have that kind of money on him at the time.
"They were really persistent. They made threats and said, 'You better call somebody and get it or we will kill you,'" Haysmer said.
That's when, according to Haysmer, they transferred some money from an app on his phone and also made him drive to two different ATMs to pull out the rest of the cash.
After the money was taken, the suspects told Haysmer to pull up to a corner and let them go. They threatened him, saying if he did anything out of the ordinary, they would shoot him.
Criminal charges:
As it turns out, Brian Dorsey, 19 and Lorenzo Jackson, 18, were two of the passengers that police said were inside Haysmer's car. The pair was recently arrested alongside another man, 18-year-old Kenneth Kelley. The trio is accused of terrorizing multiple Uber drivers between the end of May and throughout June. Police said they kidnapped multiple Uber drivers at gunpoint and forced them to drive around to different ATMs in order to steal money from their bank accounts. All three have been arrested and were being held in the Harris County Jail as of Monday night.
The three men are all facing aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges. Kelley is also accused of sexually assaulting an Uber driver last month. Their mugshots have not been released because investigators said they're still working on the case.
A judge said license plate readers helped investigators identify the suspects.
Attorney notes dangers:
Rachel Abrams is a partner at Peiffer Wolf. She's been doing rideshare litigation for five years.
"Roger's story is not unique and, unfortunately, it's happening all the time," Abrams said. "They are frighteningly common."
She said her firm has been pushing for safety features to keep drivers safe.
"What we have been pushing for since Day 1 -- on top of other safety features -- but the primary one we believe would detour the most is mandatory cameras in the cars," Abrams said.
Since the robbery, Haysmer said he tried to go back to driving but wasn't able to get comfortable doing it again.