The ride that changed his life | Houston Uber driver opens up about being robbed by passengers

Roger Haysmer said he tried to go back to working for Uber after the robbery but has since decided that rideshare driving isn't for him.

"It’s really gotten us through some hard times," he said.

Roger Haysmer said he had been driving for Uber for about six months and did Uber Eats deliveries for about a year before that. He said having the income from driving helped his family.

A Houston-area man is opening up about a terrifying incident that eventually led to him quitting his job as an Uber driver.

The ride that changed it all :

Haysmer said he was doing his usual pickups and dropoffs around town on June 9. He said he got a ride request near Hobby Airport toward the beginning of his day, so he made his way there.

"A ride came in ... it was pretty standard. It was a small ride, just a few dollars," Haysmer said. "I got to the location ... there were seven or so high school-aged kids out ... it’s not anything I haven’t seen before. I just figured someone needed a ride home or something."

Haysmer said four people got in the car -- three in the backseat and one in the front. He said the short trip was to a nearby McDonald's, which his app said was four minutes away.

Haysmer said that when he was pulling into the fast-food restaurant, one of the passengers shoved a gun into his side and took over his car.

"I wasn't sure what was happening. They were grabbing the steering wheel," he said.

Haysmer said they grabbed his wallet and told him to drive. They demanded $1,500, but Haysmer said he didn't have that kind of money on him at the time.

"They were really persistent. They made threats and said, 'You better call somebody and get it or we will kill you,'" Haysmer said.

That's when, according to Haysmer, they transferred some money from an app on his phone and also made him drive to two different ATMs to pull out the rest of the cash.