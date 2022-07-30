Uber driver arrested, charged with murder in suspected road rage shooting of Houston pastor, court documents say

Pastor Ronald Mouton Sr., was shot and killed in a what investigators say was a road rage shooting back in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Houston pastor.

Deshawn Longmire was charged with murder in the death of Ronald Mouton, Sr., a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, according to court documents.

Mouton was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident back in June.

Longmire, who is an Uber driver, was stopped on June 29 after running at least one stop sign. He was taken into custody and transported to HPD's Homicide Division for an interview, according to the documents.

Longmire's vehicle was identified by a witness following the road rage shooting. According to court records, Longmire said no one uses his vehicle except for him, but that he was not in the area at the time of the shooting.

The documents say Longmire told detectives his phone records and Uber app could confirm his whereabouts.

After review, police say his Uber records showed he was in the area of the shooting between 4:43 p.m. and 4:51 p.m. that day.

Longmire was taken into custody and is expected in court later Saturday.

"Our thoughts are with Rev. Mouton Sr.'s family and friends during this difficult time," Uber told KHOU 11 News on Saturday.

Uber says no passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and that Longmire's access to Uber was removed once they were aware of the investigation.

The family of Ronald Mouton Sr. said he has been a pastor for 32 years in the community. He will be remembered as a man who touched many lives.

"There are thousands of people within a five-mile radius of East Temple Church," said Mouton's longtime friend, Bishop James Dixon, told us back in June. "Ronald Mouton has been a blessing to that community."

Dixon said he grew up with Mouton and knew him all his life.

"Never thought he would leave us so soon," Dixon said. "Certainly never thought it would be after such a tragedy like this."

Mouton was more than just a pastor for the community. He was a husband, a brother, and a father to four kids. His 10 beloved grandkids knew him as 'Papa.'

"Amazing family man a man of faith and a man of friendship and loyalty," said Dixon.

Now, his family is left heartbroken.