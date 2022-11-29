Video: Uber driver beaten, carjacked at Exxon in northwest Houston

Houston police said the driver suffered a traumatic brain injury, a concussion and several cuts.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Police need your help identifying two people who they said beat and carjacked an Uber driver in northwest Houston.

The incident happened at the Exxon on Ella Boulevard at the North Loop on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Police said the driver picked up a man and woman at a gas station on Tidwell and the Eastex Freeway. The Uber driver said an unknown third party set up the ride and that the pair kept changing the drop-off location.

After sitting in his car for about 30 minutes, the Uber driver told the couple to get out of his car. Once he parked at the Exxon and demanded they get out, the Uber driver was beaten unconscious.

The two continued kicking the driver in the head for several minutes before stealing the Uber driver's wallet and car. The man was taken to the hospital where police said he suffered a traumatic brain injury, a concussion and several cuts.

Police said the car was found abandoned several days later at Montie Beach Park.