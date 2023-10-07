Houston man arrested, accused of killing Uber driver 1 block away from home

Charles Hudson appeared in court on Monday and he claimed he is innocent. He's accused of killing Hector Daniel Torres-Vasquez in May.

HOUSTON — An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with capital murder after investigators said he used someone else's Uber account to get a ride and then shot and killed the driver before stealing his car.

According to authorities, Hudson called for an Uber on May 27 while using someone else's account. Police said they knew that to be true because the person's account Hudson used was in jail at the time.

Hector Daniel Torres-Vasquez was the Uber driver. Police said Torres-Vasquez was shot in the stomach and left for dead at Trail Lake and Rocky Springs in southwest Houston, which is about a block away from where Hudson lives.

Torres-Vasquez was found by neighbors who tried to help. Those neighbors were relieved to hear that Hudson was arrested but shocked that he lives down the street from them.

According to court documents, investigators were able to track the phone that was used to order the ride to the exact location where the rideshare was requested. A search warrant revealed that Hudson's phone was used to order the ride.

Hudson's bond was set at $750,000 for the capital murder charges. Officials said he was already on probation for aggravated robbery.