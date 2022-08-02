Man in custody after leading police on high-speed chase in U-Haul van

The chase started after the man refused to pull over for a traffic violation, police said. The U-Haul van was reportedly not stolen.

KATY, Texas — A man is in custody Tuesday after leading officers on a nearly 20-minute high-speed chase in a U-Haul van, police said.

The chase started in Katy and ended at a neighborhood park at the intersection of West Orem and Lockway Drive, which is in southwest Houston.

Katy police said the chase started when the man refused to pull over for a traffic violation. The man led officers down the Katy Freeway then to the Beltway and Highway 90, hitting speeds of at least 100 mph, police told KHOU 11 News.

The chase ended when the man crashed his U-Haul into a neighborhood fence. He attempted to run away after the crash but police caught him quickly.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police have confirmed that the U-Haul was not stolen.

This is a developing story. KHOU 11 reporter Michelle Choi is on scene gathering more information.

THIS MORNING: a man is in custody after leading police on a near 20min high-speed chase driving this U-Haul van! It started in Katy & ended at this neighborhood park in SW #Houston. At one point we’re told he hits speeds of 100mph, fortunately no one was hurt. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/6h1f91lCD9 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) February 8, 2022