ROSENBERG, Texas — Two women were followed leaving banks at the Brazos Town Center on Monday. Then, they were robbed.

Now, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is releasing surveillance video of the SUV they believe was involved.

One of the victims, Elena Sustaita, owns a hair salon in Richmond.

“Monday is my day off so that’s when I run all my errands,” she said.

Sustaita started at the Wells Fargo at the Brazos Town Center.

“I deposited some money. I didn’t withdraw any money, I just deposited," she said.

But she also left with some paperwork in envelopes. Sustaita thinks whoever was watching her mistook the envelopes for money. While she was at her next stop, HEB, her car was broken into. The envelopes and a wallet were stolen from her truck.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the suspect’s car. It's a white Dodge Journey with paper plates.

Investigators said 30 minutes after Sustaita was followed and stolen from, there was another victim.

“He put a gun up to my face and shoved me backward, so I sort of lost my balance for a second,” Ann Ward said.

Ward had just left the Chase bank at the Brazos Town Center. The robber took her purse from her while she was in her own garage, just as she was getting out of her car.

“We do believe they are connected. Same vehicle. A white Journey with paper plates. Odds are it’s going to be the same people," said Major Chad Norvell with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

“When I heard about her, my heart went out to her," Sustaita said.

Both women said they’ll be more cautious when they leave banks from now on. They also both want the robbers caught before anyone else falls victim.

“If I hadn’t given up my purse, I have no idea ... he could have used that gun," Ward said.

There’s only a vague description of the suspects, but deputies believe there are at least two men involved. If you recognize the vehicle or know anything about the cases, you're asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

