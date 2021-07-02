Two teens injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston

Both teens are recovering in the hospital. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

HOUSTON — Two teenagers were shot early Sunday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting in southwest Houston.

This happened at about 3:04 a.m. in the 7500 block of Corporate Drive.

Houston police said the two teens, 14 and 19 years old, were walking down the street when an older model four-door vehicle with four suspects inside pulled up next to them and started shooting.

The 14-year-old was shot once in the collar bone and the 19-year-old was shot twice.

Police have no information on the suspects involved. They are hoping to get more information from the victims who are recovering at the hospital.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

