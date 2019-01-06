HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were hit by an alleged drunk driver late Friday night in north Harris County.

This happened in the 10400 block of Deer Trail Drive.

Deputies said three teens, ages 16 and 17 years old, were walking in the middle of the street when the driver of a Toyota Corolla crossed the double white lines in the middle of the street and hit two of the teens.



Deputies said the teens were walking the same direction the car was traveling and never saw it coming.

The injured teens were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive.

Deputies said the driver showed significant signs of impairment and was arrested for intoxication assault.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: