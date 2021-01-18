Two suspects wanted after man pulled into breezeway, shot to death in SW Houston

Houston police have no description of the suspects but they have released surveillance photos of the vehicle they were driving with them inside.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is looking for two suspects who they said pulled a man into a breezeway and shot him to death in the Gulfton area.

This happened on Friday at about 9 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chimney Rock Road.

According to investigators, the two suspects were driving a white or silver Cadillac and was following the man throughout a parking lot.

The two men got out of their car, approached the man and then shot him multiple times.

The man died on scene.

Houston police have no description of the suspects but they have released surveillance photos of the vehicle they were driving.

If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. You can also report tips online here.