FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Deputies say two men arrested on Friday may be responsible with burglaries in the Sienna and Riverstone area in Fort Bend County.

Francisco Leonel Tapia-Marrero, 38, and Andres Mauricio Vallecilla-Sinisterra, 36, were arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. Additionally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds were also placed on both suspects.

On Friday around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a burglary in progress in the 4100 block of Sandstone Bend Lane. The caller hid while the suspects, wearing masks and gloves, broke in through a rear window.

Fort Bend County deputies arrived and detained the suspects. Detectives later interviewed Tapia-Marrero and Vallecilla-Sinisterra and one provided a confession.

Detectives believe the two suspects are involved in other similar Sienna and Riverstone area burglaries stemming back to mid-July.

“I feel confident these cases will be cleared by the pair’s arrest,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “This is great work by our patrol deputies and detectives.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office (281-341-4665, Extension 1).

