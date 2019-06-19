HOUSTON — *Editor's note: The video attached above is from Sunday, June 16, the day of the shooting.

Police are looking for a murder suspect who they say killed a sleeping homeless man earlier this week in southwest Houston.

Two people are facing charges related to a Sunday's shooting, which also injured another person.

Terrance Jones, 37, is charged with murder in the death of 44-year-old Reginald Odom, who died at the scene under the Southwest Freeway overpass at Fountain View.

Victor Odom, 42, was also shot and taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Both men had been sleeping under the overpass when they were ambushed by the suspects, according to police.

Jones was not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police have arrested 41-year-old Patrick Randall Walker, who is charged with assault with bodily injury.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is encouraged to contact HPD's homicide division at (713) 308-3600, or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

