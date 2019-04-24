CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Someone shot two people with an assault rifle as they traveled in a car in Channelview early Wednesday, deputies say.

The shooting led to the suspects and the victims crashing their cars, but the suspects fled on foot.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting happened before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 16500 block of Cedar Street.

Both vehicles were said to be traveling westbound when one opened fire on the other. Both the suspects, in an orange vehicle, and the victims, in a white vehicle, then crashed into a ditch.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately released, nor was a motive.

Investigators will question the victims as they recover at the hospital.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

