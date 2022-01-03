Two people shot when masked gunmen open fire at Baytown apartments

Baytown police rushed to the scene after getting multiple calls about shots fired at the apartment complex on Village Lane.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police are searching for three suspects who they said opened fire at an apartment complex late Monday afternoon.

Two men were hit by gunfire and one of them had to be transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The other victim was taken by ambulance to Clear Lake Regional Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Baytown police rushed to the scene after getting multiple calls about shots fired at the apartment complex in the 4600 block of Village Lane.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m.

If you have any information about this case, call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).