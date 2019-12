HOUSTON — Two women were found stabbed to death at a home in northeast Houston Monday morning.

This happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home in the 6900 block of Peyton Street.

Houston police say a fiancé of one of the victims left for work at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and then returned to find both victims stabbed to death.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry to the home and they do not have a motive at this time.

They added that both victims were in their 40s to early 50s.