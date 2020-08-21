Two people dead after flying off overpass in motorcycle crash on Grand Parkway in Spring

Investigators said there is evidence of excessive speed in this single-vehicle crash.

SPRING, Texas — Two people are dead Friday after a motorcycle crash on the Grand Parkway in Spring.

Harris County deputies said a man and woman, believed to be in their 30s, were traveling eastbound on the Grand Parkway in the 6500 block when they lost control after going around a curb and crashed into a guardrail.

Both the man and woman flew off the bike and went over the guardrail, landing on the road below.

Emergency crews arrived and pronounced both dead on scene.

Investigators said there is evidence of excessive speed.

No other vehicles were involved.

