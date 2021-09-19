Two men shot outside nightclub in north Houston

Police did not say if any suspects were in custody and have not provided any information on the motive.

Two men were shot outside a nightclub overnight Sunday in north Houston.

This happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of W Little York.

Information is limited at this time, but Houston police said they were initially called to the scene for a citizen holding a suspect. As officers were arriving, they heard gunshots and saw people running and cars speeding away.

Two men were found shot outside the nightclub and taken to nearby hospitals. Their current conditions are unknown but police said they were conscious and breathing when they were being taken to the hospital.

Several individuals were detained while police tried to figure out what caused the shooting.

Shooting: 400 W Little York. Two victims shot at a night club. Transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 19, 2021