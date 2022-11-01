HPD: Two men shot during fight at nightclub in northeast Houston

Witnesses told police a fight broke out between about 30 people at the nightclub.

HOUSTON — Two men were wounded when security guards opened fire during a fight at nightclub in northeast Houston early Tuesday, according to Houston police.

This happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of Cavalcade Street.

Houston police said officers responded to a call of a shooting and arrived to find two victims, both shot in the leg. One was 25-year-old man who had been shot twice in the leg, while the other was a 30-year-old man who had been struck seven times in the leg.

Witnesses told police a fight broke out between about 30 people at a nightclub nearby. Several security officers tried to stop the fight, and eventually, opened fire on the crowd.

Both victims are expected to survive.

The security officers did not remain at the scene when police responded to the shooting, investigators said.

The investigation remains ongoing.